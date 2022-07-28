Atletico Madrid announce the signing of Nahuel Molina from Udinese

Atletico Madrid have announced that they’ve completed the signing of Nahuel Molina from Italian outfit Udinese in a club statement. The Argentine defender has signed a five-year contract at the Civitas Metropolitano after a long transfer saga.

Diego Simeone will finally have a natural right-back to replace Kieran Trippier with. The Englishman departed for Newcastle United during the last January transfer window and Atletico have been forced to be creative in coping without him ever since. They’ll hope that the acquisition of Molina will restore some much-needed balance.

Molina, 24, has earned 16 caps for the Argentine national team to date. He began his career with Buenos Aires side Boca Juniors, leaving for Europe four years after breaking into their first-team and after loan spells with Defensa y Justicia and Rosario Central. Since arriving there he’s contributed ten goals and ten assists for Udinese in the 68 appearances he’s made across all competitions.