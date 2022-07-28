Agreement between Brighton and Manchester City reached for Marc Cucurella

Former Barcelona full-back Marc Cucurella could be on his way to play under Pep Guardiola next season. Reports from England say that an agreement has been reached between Manchester City and Brighton.

The news was broken by The Sun and carried by Diario AS, with the fee rumoured to be around €36m. Having sold Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal, Guardiola will be keen to get the deal over the line and ensure he is covered on the left side of defence.

A former La Masia graduate, if it was not for the current flurry of signings, this news might have caused an inquest at Barcelona. Cucurella left Barcelona for Eibar initially before heading to Getafe. At Brighton, he has gone from strength to strength in his single season there.

Currently Barcelona are rumoured to be after competition for Jordi Alba and although there is a good chance Cucurella would not have developed in the same way without Jose Luis Mendilibar and Jose Bordalas, some will be asking why Barcelona allowed him out the door for as little as €11.8m.