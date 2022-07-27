Video: Footage emerges of Joan Laporta dancing with lady in Las Vegas

Barcelona are having quite the summer and having been engaged in tense negotiations for the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele, President Joan Laporta is letting his hair down.

The Blaugrana are currently in the final few days of their preseason tour of the United States of America, having passed through Miami, Las Vegas and Dallas, arriving in New York on Wednesday. There has been plenty of promise in their friendlies too, dispatching of Inter Miami (6-0) and Real Madrid (1-0), before a 2-2 draw with Juventus.

Since their trip to Vegas, a video has emerged of Laporta enjoying himself on the streets. Although he undoubtedly has a busy schedule in what is an important business trip for the Barcelona, Laporta still had time to dance with a lady.

Laporta dancing in the streets of Las Vegas 🤣 (via jsolanomr2/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/4CrxzUArC6 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 25, 2022

The comic factor aside, Laporta’s current mood is emblematic of the euphoria around Barcelona at the moment. After two grim years both on and off the pitch, there is real hope from their fans that they can challenge for titles again.