Valencia close to signing Samuel Lino from Atletico Madrid on season-long loan

Valencia are close to signing Brazilian winger Samuel Lino on loan until the end of the season as per Marca. The 22-year-old joined Atletico Madrid from Portuguese side Gil Vicente earlier in the summer but will be loaned out due to lack of room in their squad.

Atletico have no more space to register non-EU players and therefore it’s believed that Lino could arrive in Valencia today. Lino trained with Atletico for the first part of their pre-season and Diego Simeone asked that he be found a good home to help him in his development before returning and playing an important part at Atletico – the presence of Matheus Cunha, Felipe Monteiro and Nahuel Molina prevents this from happening this term.

Lino is exactly the kind of player Gennaro Gattuso had been looking for to strengthen his squad. He’s a right-footer who can also play on the left and cut inside, going for goal. That’s the kind of outlet Gattuso wants on each flank of his 4-3-3.