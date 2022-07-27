Sevilla send winger to Feyenoord for third loan in three seasons

Sevilla have reached an agreement with Feyenoord for the loan of Oussama Idrissi, with the Moroccan heading to Rotterdam for the coming season.

Arriving in 2020 from AZ Alkmaar for a pretty sum of €13m, Idrissi has only played on 13 occasions for Sevilla. That figure comes from Mundo Deportivo, who also point out that it is his third loan spell since joining Sevilla.

Previously he spent his first season on loan at Ajax, before heading south to Cadiz for the second half of last season. There he also made 13 appearances, scoring once and providing one assist. He did make an impact for the Yellow Submarine though, providing pace and a willing runner for Sergio Gonzalez.

Even so, at 26, time is running out for Idrissi to come good on his promise. One of the more dangerous wingers in Dutch football when he joined, Idrissi has rarely been trusted by Julen Lopetegui. As things stand, he would have to go down as a rare miss from Sporting Director Monchi.