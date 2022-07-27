Real Betis handed boost over Hector Bellerin as Arsenal plan solution

Real Betis have had a low-key transfer window so far, bringing Brazilians Luiz Henrique and Luiz Felipe, but Manuel Pellegrini may get some good news soon.

An integral part of the Real Betis‘ success last season was their full-backs. Alex Moreno and Hector Bellerin flew down the flanks and caused real issues for their opposition. The latter has returned to Arsenal following the expiry of his loan, but it is common knowledge that he wants to return to Betis.

Los Verdiblancos would struggle to afford a deal for Bellerin though, as they search around for sufficient funds to strengthen their squad.

However in a recent interview with The Athletic, as cited by Sport, Arsenal’s Technical Director may be about to give Betis a solution. The Arsenal defender is on a reported £110k (€130k) per week deal and is an expensive contract to keep on their bench, as he isn’t in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Edu hinted that “I’m sorry if you have to pay, but it is better to allow them to leave because they might be holding back another player,” leaving the door open to a termination of Bellerin’s contract.

Currently Pellegrini has Youssouf Sabaly and Martin Montoya at his disposal, but neither is likely to provide the offensive production Bellerin did last season. In addition, having a player that feels so strongly for the club is a valuable asset to Betis.