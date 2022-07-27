Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez opines on Robert Lewandowski’s Barcelona move

Emmanuel Macron made the headlines this summer when it emerged that the French President had advised Kylian Mbappe on his future, as Mbappe chose between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is now the latest to be asked for his opinion on the headlines in football.

Sanchez is currently on a state visit to Poland, where he met with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki to discuss defence and energy. As Polish national hero Robert Lewandowski has recently moved to Spain, Sanchez was forced to give an opinion the matter.

He was asked for his thoughts on Lewandowski’s transfer to Barcelona during an official press conference, where Sport covered his answer.

“Politically it’s more difficult to respond to that question. I am an Atletico [Madrid] fan but I am also President of the Government of Spain. I will say it is a great signing that Barcelona have made. From there, I hope that every fan of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and of many other football clubs have the best result possible in the next league [season].”

While it is a curious use of time during an official press conference dealing with a number of serious matters, it shows the remarkable interest that football’s movements generate, even on an international scale. Sanchez’s diplomatic answer is a sign of just how conscious he was of avoiding any controversy.