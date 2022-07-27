Ousmane Dembele’s brace sees Barcelona draw 2-2 with Juventus

Barcelona drew their penultimate pre-season friendly in the United States 2-2 with Italian giants Juventus. The game, played at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, was dominated by Barcelona.

Ousmane Dembele scored the opening goal of the game in the 34th minute before Moise Kean equalised for Juventus five minutes later. Just a minute after that Dembele struck back to make it 2-1 only for Kean to equalise again in the 51st minute.

Barcelona dominated 59% of the possession, completed 501 passes and rained 20 shots on Juventus’ goal. If they can continue to perform in that manner when the real football begins they’ll quickly become one of La Liga’s most entertaining sides.

Barcelona play their final pre-season friendly against New York Red Bulls on Saturday evening before returning to Europe to play the final of the Joan Gamper against Mexican outfit Pumas at Camp Nou. La Liga begins against Rayo Vallecano on August 13th.