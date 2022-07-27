Oliver Kahn explains why Bayern Munich aren’t interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is seemingly desperate to leave Manchester United for a Champions League club this summer but it won’t be for Bayern Munich according to Oliver Kahn. The club director has revealed that Cristiano doesn’t fit into their philosophy right now.

Kahn told Bild that Bayern discussed the idea of signing the 37-year-old Portuguese forward internally and consider him to be one of the greatest footballers to have ever pulled on a pair of boots – but that a move for him doesn’t make sense for them right now.

Cristiano is determined to win a sixth European Cup and draw level with the great Paco Gento – United can’t offer him a shot at that. They finished sixth in the Premier League last season and will be competing in the Europa League in 2022/23. Cristiano never has competed in that competition and never intends to.

Cristiano isn’t quite as mobile as he used to be but he’s still a productive forward. He contributed 24 goals across all competitions in a sub-par United side last season – 18 in the Premier League – and will score goals wherever he goes.