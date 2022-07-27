Nottingham Forest linked with move for Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho

Nottingham Forest have been linked with a move for Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho by Fabrizio Romano. Negotiations are ongoing and it’s understood that newly-promoted Forest have identified the Portuguese international as a priority target.

Carvalho, 30, enjoyed an excellent season under Manuel Pellegrini at the Benito Villamarin last term but is about to enter the final year of his contract.

Betis need to sell to bring in new players this summer and have been heavily linked with former players Hector Bellerin and Dani Ceballos, both of whom are said to be keen to come. In order to afford them they need to make sales, and Carvalho has been identified as an asset that they could potentially do without.

Betis face French side Marseille in Chesterfield’s Technique Stadium tonight before taking on Premier League outfit Brentford at the Brentford Community stadium a few days later. They will then return to Seville to prepare for the new La Liga season.