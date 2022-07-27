Nottingham Forest emerge as surprise candidate for Real Betis star

If there is one conclusion that can be taken from the rumours surrounding Real Betis this summer, it is that Sporting Director Antonio Cordon is looking to move William Carvalho on.

The Portuguese midfielder performed brilliantly at times last season, but as his contract expires next summer and he commands significant wages, Betis are keen to bring in some money for him. The extra salary space could be invested in reinforcements too.

Since the beginning of the summer, Monza, Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Lyon have all been linked with Carvalho, the latter being part of a potential swap deal for Houssem Aouar, as per Mundo Deportivo.

However there may be hope for Cordon. The Catalan daily say that Nottingham Forest have emerged as a surprise candidate for Carvalho’s signature. Betis would be looking for a fee of €8-10m for Carvalho, which would be easily assumed by a Premier League team.

Forest had previously been linked with left-back Alex Moreno, but so far are unwilling to reach his €20m price tag.

Money should be less of an issue in a potential deal with Forest, but the key factor could be the player. Carvalho may have to be persuaded to swap Seville and European football for newly-promoted Forest, who will be fighting hard for survival next season.