New book charting Real Betis’ Copa del Rey-winning 2021/22 season released

A portrait of a extraordinary football club from Seville is now available for an English speaking audience: Always watch Betis.

Only interested in Real Madrid, Barcelona and sometimes Atletico Madrid? Well, don’t buy this book about a relatively unknown football club from Seville, which is much better at losing than winning. However, for many Spaniards, Real Betis is one of the most remarkable football clubs in the country. Sometimes farcical, sometimes tragic, sometimes magical, but never, never dull, and with some of the most loyal supporters in the world of football

Renowned football journalist Sid Lowe once wrote in The Guardian: “When it comes to Spanish football there is a basic rule worth adhering to, whoever you support, always watch Betis.”

Danish writer Henrik Molstrom, who lives in Seville and Copenhagen, has written a book about this extraordinary football and its successful 2021/2022 season. The book is not a complete account of Betis’ history, but more a portrait of the club, its fans, and the city of Seville. In addition, the book explores Betis’ relationship with its eternal rival, Sevilla.

“I have been coming to Seville since 1990 and I’ve always been fascinated by Betis and their antics,” Molstrom said. “The club is something out of the ordinary and with this book I hope to give an English-speaking audience an insight into what Betis is.”

The book is available as paperback and e-book in an Amazon.