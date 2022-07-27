Nacional confirm signing of Luis Suarez after 16 years in Europe

Uruguayan legend Luis Suarez has set up a glorious homecoming with the confirmation that he will playing for Montevideo giants Nacional for the rest of the year.

El Pistolero had been without a club since his contract expired at Atletico Madrid at the end of June and reportedly wanted to continue playing in Europe, but has clearly been seduced to come home.

La ilusión de todos, el amor por los colores y la alegría de volver a verte con la camiseta más linda del mundo 💙🤍❤️ ¡Felices de tenerte en casa! @LuisSuarez9 #ElClubGigante pic.twitter.com/KpH9qK1nVl — Nacional (@Nacional) July 27, 2022

Nacional confirmed on Tuesday evening Spanish time that they had reached a pre-agreement with Suarez and on Wednesday evening Spanish time, made the news official.

Suarez returns to Nacional, where he began his career and made his professional debut. The contract expires at the end of 2022, making it clear that his immediate priority is to be in shape for the Qatar World Cup, which will finish in mid-December. At 35, it is most likely his last.

His departure brings to a close a glorious spell in Spain, spanning 8 years, a Champions League, five La Liga titles and four Copa del Reys. Across his time at both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid he scored 228 goals and gave 119 assists in just 364 appearances. Few players can claim to have left the mark that Suarez did in Spanish football.