Marco Asensio planning to stay at Real Madrid despite interest from the Premier League

Marco Asensio’s future is up in the air but, despite reports, there are currently no offers on the table for the Spaniard from Newcastle United or West Ham United. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who thinks he could stay at Real Madrid and then leave when his contract expires in the summer of 2023.

That’s Asensio’s perspective, for now at least. Should proposals arrive for him in August, however, the situation can change quickly. And there is the issue of it being a World Cup year.

Playing week-in, week-out would help Asensio, who has 29 Spanish caps to his name and one goal, break into Luis Enrique’s squad for the Qatar World Cup later this year. Sitting on the bench at the Santiago Bernabeu wouldn’t.

Asensio joined Madrid in the summer of 2014 from Mallorca but only really broke into the first team in 2016, after loan spells back at Mallorca and with Espanyol. He’s made 235 appearances for Madrid so far, delivering a grand total of 49 goals and 24 assists.