La Liga President Javier Tebas optimistic about Barcelona’s ability to register signings

Barcelona have had an entertaining and altogether shocking summer, bringing in an array of star signings. In spite of their considerable debt, they may end the transfer window as the biggest spenders.

It has left many scratching their head as to how it is all possible. The issue itself is not necessarily the money, but the ability to fit these costs within La Liga’s strict registration rules.

However La Liga President Javier Tebas is optimistic that they will be able to do so.

“They know what they have to do. I think that they still have a bit of work to do but they are on the right track.”

Whether Barcelona would be able to count on their new signings from day one, in their case the 13th of August against Rayo Vallecano, he was less sure. Sport covered his answer as this question was put to him.

“Ask FC Barcelona. I can say that they know the rules well and they are well aware of what they have to do. They still need to do it, but there is still some time.”

The topic then changed to exactly how they had managed this, given the latest La Liga figures gave Barcelona a salary limit of minus €144m. Tebas had a simple explanation.

“They have sold 10% of their TV rights for €207m. Then they increased that share to 25% which I think gives them some €350m more… That would be €500m and I think they have another, third lever that of around €200m. With that and if they manage to get some players to leave, this explains the possibility of these signings.”

“They have been able to sell assets, which was something they needed to do, and to reduce salaries – that’s what allows them to sign.”

The general euphoria appears to have eaten up the concerns of most Barcelona fans abut the future of the club and there is little doubt that it already looks like an impressive transfer window.

However it will have to bring results – if the success and consequently the increase in income does not follow these signings, there will be an inquest as to how the club allowed themselves to be put in such a vulnerable place.

