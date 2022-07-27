Barcelona are one step away from signing Jules Kounde from Sevilla according to Fabrizio Romano. They’re close to reaching an agreement with Sevilla over the transfer and they agreed personal terms with the player last weekend. A deal is close.

Barcelona had seemingly lost the battle for Kounde to Chelsea, who had appeared on the verge of signing the 23-year-old Frenchman toward the end of last week. But a phone-call from Xavi Hernandez convinced Kounde to wait for Barcelona to come in for him and Chelsea have grown tired of waiting for a green light for the player despite agreeing a deal with Sevilla.

And now it seems almost inevitable that Kounde will be on his way to Camp Nou. The centre-back joined Sevilla from Bordeaux in the summer of 2019 and has since become one of the finest in Spain and Europe. He’s made 133 appearances for the Andalusian club and earned eleven caps for the French national team.