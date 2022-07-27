Barcelona are considering bringing Lionel Messi back from Paris Saint-Germain next summer

Barcelona are considering making a move to bring Lionel Messi back to Barcelona when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in the summer of 2023 according to Marca. The Argentine left Barcelona for PSG last summer on a free transfer.

Joan Laporta has spoken about the need to repay a debt he feels he owes to Barcelona’s greatest ever player – bringing him back and giving him a proper goodbye would go some way to doing that. But first, of course, they need to repair relations with the 35-year-old. Things are still tense over the way he left.

Messi had agreed to renew his contract with Barcelona on reduced terms only for Laporta to declare the operation economically inviable. A tearful Messi had to therefore uproot his family and move them to a new country with a language they didn’t speak. Messi’s feeling on a possible return to Camp Nou are unknown.