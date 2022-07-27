Atletico Madrid open preseason with convincing victory over Numancia

Atletico Madrid have gone about their work quietly in the shadow of Barcelona’s loud transfer market and that’s probably the way Diego Simeone wants it. On Wednesday evening they began their preseason with an unfussy victory over Numancia – just the way Simeone likes it.

Los Colchoneros began with a strong line-up, starting in the 5-3-2 that has been relied upon for the past two seasons. Two details stood out; Alvaro Morata began up front and Daniel Wass in the right wing-back position.

Thomas Lemar opened the scoring after 8 minutes, before Angel Correa converted a corner with remarkable skill on the volley. Geoffrey Kondogbia added a third from a corner before half-time. In the second half, Matheus Cunha added some gloss to the scoreline. There was also a first appearance for Axel Witsel in the red and white.

Diario AS pointed out that the game was defined by the heat, which dictated a slower tempo than Simeone might have wanted. Equally Numancia defended in a low block without much ambition, making life tough for Atleti.

All in all, Simeone can be satisfied with comfortable victory in their first preseason match. A lack of drama is very much a quality the Argentine values.