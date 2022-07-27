Arnaut Danjuma set to stay at Villarreal despite rumours of a summer move

Arnaut Danjuma will stay at Villarreal this summer barring an unlikely change of course according to Marca. The fact that the Qatar World Cup is so close is said to have been an important factor as Danjuma wants to earn minutes for the Netherlands.

Danjuma, 25, enjoyed a superb 2021/22 on an individual level. The forward contributed 16 goals and four assists in 34 appearances across all competitions – hitting a remarkable eleven and six as Villarreal made it as far as the semi-final of the Champions League. His contract at La Ceramica is set to run until the summer of 2026.

Villarreal finished seventh in La Liga last season, only just earning a place in the Europa Conference League. Danjuma joined the Yellow Submarine last summer from Bournemouth – before that the Dutch international had enjoyed spells with PSV, NEC and Club Brugge. He looks set to play a prominent role for the Spanish side in 2022/23.