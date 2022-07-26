Xavi Hernandez offers update on Pablo Torre’s role at Barcelona this season

Pablo Torre has proven to be one of the stars of Barcelona’s pre-season campaign. The teenager earned minutes against Olot and Inter Miami so far and has impressed Xavi Hernandez in the first few weeks they’ve worked together – and he’s made that clear.

Torre has impressed with his daring and his ability to use both feet. But the reality is that Xavi has no shortage of options available to him in midfield and minutes are going to be hard to come by this season. He’d probably be better off with Barcelona Atletic, where he’d be able to develop and earn chances.

“He’ll be in the dynamics of the first team,” Xavi said in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo. “When we believe he won’t participate with the first team, he’ll play with the reserves.

“He’s at an age to grow and he’s surprising us all. He understands everything, he learns quickly, he links up well, he has talent and the ability to score.”

Barcelona opened their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw with Olot before travelling to the United States and beating Inter Miami 6-0. They followed that up with a 1-0 defeat of great rivals Real Madrid in Las Vegas and face Juventus in Dallas next.

They close out their tour against New York Red Bulls before returning to Europe to face Pumas in the Joan Gamper. Their La Liga campaign will begin on August 13th against Rayo Vallecano.