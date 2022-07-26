Xavi comments on rumours linking Lionel Messi with a return to Barcelona in 2023

Xavi Hernandez has commented on the rumours linking Barcelona with a move for Lionel Messi in 2023, when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires. He said that right now it doesn’t make sense to talk about it but that it could be possible in the future.

Xavi also mentioned that Joan Laporta has already mentioned that he hoped it wasn’t the end of Messi’s story at Barcelona. The Argentine left for PSG last summer despite wanting to stay at Camp Nou. He’s since enjoyed relative success at the Parc des Princes – he helped them win Ligue 1 in 2021/22 – but has failed to replicate the form he showed during his time at Barcelona.

A return next summer makes sense in many ways. Xavi is building a strong side at Barcelona, signing Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski this transfer window. Having Messi at the fulcrum of their attack in the 2023/23 campaign, for one last dance, is a seductive notion.