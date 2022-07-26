Villarreal in talks with Tottenham Hotspur to bring Giovani Lo Celso back to La Ceramica

Villarreal are in talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a move for Argentine international Giovani Lo Celso according to Fabrizio Romano. Unai Emery is determined to land his signature but there are several Italian clubs also in the frame for his services.

Lo Celso spent the second half of last season on loan at Villarreal from Tottenham and impressed, especially during the Yellow Submarine’s dramatic run to the semi-final of the Champions League when they lost to Liverpool. It’s not worked for him in London and a return to the warmer climes of Spain makes sense.

Lo Celso, who’s earned 39 caps for the Argentine national team and will hope to be part of Lionel Scaloni’s squad heading to the Qatar World Cup later this year, played 21 games for Villarreal across all competitions last season, contributing a goal and an assist. They’ll be hoping to push for a Champions League place in 2022/23 – they only qualified for the Europa Conference League this term – and having Lo Celso on their books would help.