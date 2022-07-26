Real Madrid’s predicted lineup ahead of tonight’s pre-season friendly with Club America

Real Madrid take on Club America in their second pre-season friendly of the 2022/23 season this evening in the United States. They lost the first 1-0 to Barcelona in Las Vegas at the weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to set his side up in a 4-3-3 formation with Andriy Lunin starting in goal behind a back four of Vinicius Tobias, Nacho, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba.

Aurelien Tchouameni will anchor the midfield with Dani Ceballos and Toni Kroos as the two number eights. Karim Benzema will lead the line flanked by Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio.

This is Madrid’s penultimate friendly of their pre-season. They face Juventus at the weekend in their final one before locking horns with Europa League-winners Eintracht Frankfurt in the European Super Cup on August tenth. They get their La Liga title defence underway four days later when they travel to face newly-promoted Andalusian side Almeria on August 14th.