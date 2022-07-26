Real Madrid starlet Miguel Gutierrez monitored by Premier League club

Leeds United are monitoring Miguel Gutierrez’s situation at Real Madrid according to a report carried by Marca. The Premier League club are flush with cash following the sales of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha and want to strengthen at left-back.

Gutierrez has impressed when given the chance at Madrid and has attracted the attention of several clubs across Europe. Leeds beat relegation by the skin of their teeth last season – they finished in 17th, three points clear of Championship-bound Burnley. But they’re still one of England’s biggest clubs.

Gutierrez, 20, joined Madrid’s youth system from Getafe at the age of ten. He made his debut for Castilla in 2020 before making his first-team debut in 2021 – to date he’s played 31 games for the former (providing three goals and eight assists) and ten games for the former (providing two assists). If he views a move away from Spain as best for his development is unknown.