Real Madrid

PSG hire psychologist to banish Real Madrid Champions League memories

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly taken the bold step of hiring a sports psychologist to help with their Champions League record.

Luis Campos is looking to change the mentality at the Parc des Princes ahead of the 2022/23 season with sweeping changes across the club.

According to reports from L’Equipe, via Mundo Deportivo, the Parisians are seeking a professional to help break their poor European record in recent seasons.

The trigger for the move comes following a dramatic last 16 turnaround against Real Madrid, as Los Blancos overturned a 1-0 first leg defeat in Paris, to win 3-1 in the Spanish capital.

Karim Benzema’s second half hat trick caused mayhem for PSG at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu with a fourth last 16 exit in the last six campaigns.

The new appointment is expected to help the squad smash a mental barrier in the latter stages of the Champions League as they try to challenge the European elite again in 2022/23.

Posted by

Tags Karim Benzema Paris Saint-Germain PSG

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News