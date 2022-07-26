PSG hire psychologist to banish Real Madrid Champions League memories

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly taken the bold step of hiring a sports psychologist to help with their Champions League record.

Luis Campos is looking to change the mentality at the Parc des Princes ahead of the 2022/23 season with sweeping changes across the club.

According to reports from L’Equipe, via Mundo Deportivo, the Parisians are seeking a professional to help break their poor European record in recent seasons.

The trigger for the move comes following a dramatic last 16 turnaround against Real Madrid, as Los Blancos overturned a 1-0 first leg defeat in Paris, to win 3-1 in the Spanish capital.

Karim Benzema’s second half hat trick caused mayhem for PSG at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu with a fourth last 16 exit in the last six campaigns.

The new appointment is expected to help the squad smash a mental barrier in the latter stages of the Champions League as they try to challenge the European elite again in 2022/23.