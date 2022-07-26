Nottingham Forest weighing up whether to make fresh bid for Real Betis’ Alex Moreno

Nottingham Forest are weighing up whether or not they’re going to make a fresh proposal to Real Betis for Alex Moreno after their first bid for the Catalan left-back was turned down according to Fabrizio Romano. Personal terms have already been agreed.

Forest earned promotion to the Premier League last season and are focused on strengthening their squad for the new campaign.

Moreno was a key part of an exciting Betis side that qualified for the Europa League and won the Copa del Rey in 2021/22, but as we’ve seen so often this summer transfer window the allure of the Premier League – and the money it can offer – can prove strong.

Moreno, 29, has made 103 appearances for Betis since arriving in Andalusia in the summer of 2019, contributing six goals and eleven assists. But Forest could offer him wages they couldn’t and regular game-time in the Premier League could offer him a route into Luis Enrique’s Spanish national team.

Moreno has spent his entire career in Spain. He spent time as a youth with Vilafranca and Barcelona and has also enjoyed spells with Llagostera, Mallorca, Rayo Vallecano and Elche.