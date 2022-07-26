Luis Suarez edges closer to deciding future with Nacional crossing their fingers

Luis Suarez’s future is edging closer and closer to being decided. Uruguayan outfit Nacional, the club he began his career with, had been hopeful of signing the veteran but are wary of being beaten to the punch by a late offer from Europe or the United States.

That’s according to Marca, who report that the Uruguayan marksman has asked Nacional for a couple of days to mull over the decision. Everything he’s doing right now is with the Qatar World Cup in mind – he’ll be travelling to the Middle East with the Uruguayan national team for what’s likely his final World Cup.

If Suarez does depart Europe this summer he’ll have made a truly indelible mark. The 35-year-old left South America when he joined Dutch side Groningen from the aforementioned Nacional in 2006. A season later he was off to Ajax and after four years in Amsterdam he joined Liverpool where he took his game to the next level.

Suarez spent three seasons at Anfield before joining Barcelona and going on to become one of the greatest goalscorers to ever play for the club in his six years there. He’s spent the last two years at Atletico Madrid, firing them to La Liga glory in 2020/21.