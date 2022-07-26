Luis Suarez announces he will return to old club in coming days

Luis Suarez has been a free agent for nearly four weeks following the expiry of his contract at Atletico Madrid, but has finally announced his decision.

The Uruguayan hitman had been intent on continuing in European football, but must have been without any satisfactory offers as on Wednesday evening Suarez told the world he would be returning to Nacional.

It all began for El Pistolero at Nacional in Montevideo, Uruguay, where he played four times in the Copa Libertadores and had just over a season there. Scoring 10 goals in 27 games, he was quickly snapped up by Groningen at the age of 18.

It may be the case that European football has seen the last of Suarez, having watched him cause havoc in the Eredivisie, Premier League and La Liga. If that is to be the case, the continent says goodbye to one of the finest forwards to grace its pitches. Talented, intelligent and blessed with a will to win like few others, La Liga will be poorer for his absence.