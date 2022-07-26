Juventus may hold key to summer spending for Atletico Madrid and Barcelona

Although there has been an increase in spending, particularly from Barcelona, many clubs in La Liga continue to wring their hands in the hope that they can sell assets in order to strengthen their squads. For two of the big guns, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, Juventus might be their ticket to ride.

According to various sources in the Italian press, as cited by Sport, La Vecchia Signora are keen to add a second forward this summer. While Dusan Vlahovic remains the number one option, Max Allegri wants a second striker to play either with or as an alternative to Vlahovic.

Two of the options they are considering come from the Premier League. Chelsea’s Timo Werner and Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino – both would likely command high salaries but could be available at a cut price.

Links to Alvaro Morata have been constant since the Spanish number nine left Turin, but so far negotiations haven’t made any advances. However Allegri is a big fan of his and continues to advocate for his signing.

Barcelona will be hoping that Memphis Depay is the forward they plump for. Deemed surplus to requirements and available for €20m, Memphis would likely look favourably upon a move to Juventus.

Both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be hoping to get lucky. A sale of decent proportions would help both to increase their room for manoeuvre regarding their salary limits imposed by La Liga. It could well condition their plans for the rest of the summer.

Image via Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/Getty Images