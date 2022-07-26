Juventus emerge as potential suitor for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay

Juventus have emerged as a potential suitor for surplus-to-requirements Barcelona forward Memphis Depay according to a report carried by Marca. Barcelona are willing to allow the Dutchman to leave for €20m and Juventus are interested.

Barcelona are overbooked in the final third. They signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal last winter and have brought in Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich this summer – Memphis is quite clearly the third-choice operator in that dynamic. But he still has a lot to offer in the correct setup.

Memphis, 28, has 80 caps and 42 goals to his name for the Netherlands national team. He joined Barcelona last summer on a free transfer from Lyon and contributed 13 goals and two assists in 37 appearances across all competitions for the Catalan club.

Memphis began his senior career with PSV Eindhoven before earning a big-money move to Manchester United at the tender age of 21. Things didn’t work out for him at Old Trafford in his two-year spell there but he did find his feet in France with Lyon.