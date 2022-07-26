Javier Saviola returns to Barcelona in coaching role

Former Real Madrid and Barcelona player Javier Saviola is back at the Blaugrana as a coach, six years after he announced his retirement from professional football.

Saviola, now 40, had two spells at Barcelona between 2001-04 and 2006-07, as well as spending time at Real Madrid, Sevilla and Malaga in Spain. On Wednesday evening the club confirmed he was returning to Barcelona 15 years later as assistant manager to Oscar Garcia, who is in charge of the Juvenil A side (under 19s).

💬 Saviola: “Estic molt orgullós de tornar al Barça i intentaré aportar la meva experiència i els valors que vaig aprendre aquí com a jugador” 🎥 Las declaraciones de Javier Saviola en su vuelta al Club, ahora como segundo entrenador del Juvenil A#FCBMasia 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/A9W4HVYu5W — FC Barcelona – Masia (@FCBmasia) July 26, 2022

The former Argentine international has been living in Andorra since 2018 and part of the coaching team at first division side FC Ordino. Following the appointment, Saviola spoke about how he was hoping to pass on his experience and share the footballing values he was educated in.

This is the second time this summer that President Joan Laporta has appointed a player that he brought to Barcelona during his spell as President, following the news that Rafa Marquez would be Barcelona Atletic manager this season.