Everton considering move for Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez

Everton like the look of Real Betis defensive midfielder Guido Rodriguez according to Cesar Luis Merlo. The Premier League club have been in touch with the player but are yet to make a formal approach for the 28-year-old Argentine international.

Everton avoided relegation by the skin of their teeth last season and are keen to strengthen their team this summer to ensure that doesn’t happen again. A sitting number six has been identified as a clear priority and Guido fits the bill.

Guido, who’s earned 24 caps for the Argentine national team and will be part of Lionel Scaloni’s squad heading to the Qatar World Cup later this year, joined Betis in 2020 and has since made 100 appearances for the club. He’s been a key part of the team that, under Manuel Pellegrini, has qualified for the Europa League two seasons running and managed to win the Copa del Rey last year.