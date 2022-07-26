Celta Vigo confirm signing of Real Sociedad forward on four-year deal

Celta Vigo continue their summer of rebuilding under new Sporting Advisor Luis Campos with the signing of Julen Lobete.

The 21-year-old forward came through the academy at Real Sociedad and graduated to the first team this past season, joining Celta on a four-year deal as per the club.

According to Transfermarkt, the deal will cost Celta €1m in total, which seems like decent value for a promising young forward.

𝐎𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 📣 Lobete súmase ao proxecto deportivo do @RCCelta. O dianteiro de 21 anos, procedente da Real Sociedad, firma 4 tempadas como celeste. Benvido, @Julen_Lobete! 💙 — Canteira Celeste (@CanteiraCeleste) July 26, 2022

Lobete made 14 appearances last season and showed excellent work-rate and movement, even if they only resulted in 2 goals. Sport say he will be registered with the B team but train under first team manager Chacho Coudet.

It is possible he is seen as the long-term replacement for Santi Mina, who is currently appealing a sentence for sexual assault charges. The forward is currently training on his own with the Celta Vigo team, alongside Denis Suarez, who Celta are keen to sell.