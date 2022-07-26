Celta Vigo confirm signing of Real Sociedad forward on four-year deal

Celta Vigo continue their summer of rebuilding under new Sporting Advisor Luis Campos with the signing of Julen Lobete.
The 21-year-old forward came through the academy at Real Sociedad and graduated to the first team this past season, joining Celta on a four-year deal as per the club.
According to Transfermarkt, the deal will cost Celta €1m in total, which seems like decent value for a promising young forward.
𝐎𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 📣 Lobete súmase ao proxecto deportivo do @RCCelta.
O dianteiro de 21 anos, procedente da Real Sociedad, firma 4 tempadas como celeste.
Benvido, @Julen_Lobete! 💙
— Canteira Celeste (@CanteiraCeleste) July 26, 2022
Lobete made 14 appearances last season and showed excellent work-rate and movement, even if they only resulted in 2 goals. Sport say he will be registered with the B team but train under first team manager Chacho Coudet.
It is possible he is seen as the long-term replacement for Santi Mina, who is currently appealing a sentence for sexual assault charges. The forward is currently training on his own with the Celta Vigo team, alongside Denis Suarez, who Celta are keen to sell.
Celta.
Denis Suárez, Santi Mina y Sergio Carreira solo tienen permitido hacer calentamiento y posesión con el resto de jugadores durante los entrenamientos.
Después, mientras se llevan a cabo ejercicios tácticos y partido, los tres están obligados a correr al margen.
— Óscar Méndez (@Oscarmg24) July 26, 2022