Celta Vigo confirm signing of Real Sociedad forward on four-year deal

Celta Vigo continue their summer of rebuilding under new Sporting Advisor Luis Campos with the signing of Julen Lobete.

The 21-year-old forward came through the academy at Real Sociedad and graduated to the first team this past season, joining Celta on a four-year deal as per the club.

According to Transfermarkt, the deal will cost Celta €1m in total, which seems like decent value for a promising young forward.

Lobete made 14 appearances last season and showed excellent work-rate and movement, even if they only resulted in 2 goals. Sport say he will be registered with the B team but train under first team manager Chacho Coudet.

It is possible he is seen as the long-term replacement for Santi Mina, who is currently appealing a sentence for sexual assault charges. The forward is currently training on his own with the Celta Vigo team, alongside Denis Suarez, who Celta are keen to sell.

