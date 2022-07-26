Borja Mayoral’s agent contradicts Real Madrid rumours

The big debate around Real Madrid’s transfer market at the moment is whether Real Madrid should sign another back-up striker, which is a sure sign that things are going well.

Mariano Diaz continues as part of the team but without much confidence from the technical team, while Eden Hazard has emerged as a candidate to substitute Karim Benzema. The best-placed appeared to be Borja Mayoral, but he has been linked with a €10m move to Getafe.

However speaking to Cadena Cope, in an interview carried by Marca, Mayoral’s agent Alejandro Camano put the brakes on that idea.

“Borja is coming into the final year of his contract. He is a very very passionate Madridista and he has decided on his own to give it everything so that he can produce in the final opportunity of his life and try to be happy at Real Madrid.”

“But it doesn’t depend just on him, also Real Madrid. He wanted to be there in the preseason, Ancelotti is treating him spectacularly well, the club has always been affectionate towards him and his colleagues are giving him confidence. Once the preseason is finished, he will be in a position to take a decision.”

Camano was then questioned about Getafe, asked if they were the best-positioned to sign Mayoral.

“The best-positioned team are Real Madrid, which is what gets Borja excited. We haven’t closed anything at all and we continue listening to things that are happening in the market.”

“Borja’s situation is special and the reality is that we continue to listen to teams, but always while contemplating the possibility of staying at Madrid.”