Barcelona and Real Madrid part of the European elite coveting Brazilian wonderkid Endrick

All of the European elite are monitoring the situation of Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick according to Fabrizio Romano in his column with Caught Offside. That includes the English heavyweights, Paris Saint-Germain and, of course, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Endrick recently turned 16 and signed a new contract with Palmeiras that includes a release clause of €60m. It’s not going to be a case of whichever club triggers that first lands the Brazilian teenager, however. Signing him will come after a long process of courtship – he and his family are determined to choose the correct project and, besides, he can’t leave for Europe until he turns 18.

Both Barcelona and Madrid have a history with Brazilian forwards. The former famously signed Neymar Junior from Santos back in 2013 and just this previous summer brought in Raphinha from Leeds United. The latter have both Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes currently on their books having taken them from Flamengo and Santos, respectively, as teenagers.