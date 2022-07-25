Xavi still wants Cesar Azpilicueta at Barcelona

Xavi remains determined to bring Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta to Barcelona this summer.

La Blaugrana have been heavily linked with a move for the Spanish international in recent weeks as Xavi aims to bolster his defensive options ahead of the new campaign.

Chelsea have previously indicated a willingness to let Azpilicueta decide his future at Stamford Bridge after his contract was automatically extended in London last month.

However, Thomas Tuchel has revealed his own personal commitment to retaining the veteran full back, with the German coaching growing frustrated at the persistent Barcelona links with Azpilicueta.

Reports from Diario AS claim both clubs interest in Sevilla star Jules Kounde could decide Azpilicueta’s fate, as the pair battle to sign the French international.

If Kounde does opt for Barcelona over Chelsea, the Premier League side could block a move to the 32-year-old versatile defender, with Barcelona yet to meet their €8m asking price.