Xavi Hernandez asks Frenkie de Jong to reduce his salary to stay at Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez has asked Frenkie de Jong to make an effort in reducing his salary at Barcelona according to AS. The Dutchman will receive close to €30m gross for the 2022/23 season as things stand, a salary that the club consider totally disproportionate.

Xavi told Frenkie that he’s counting on him and considers him an important player in his project – he likes the fact that he can play in both midfield and at centre-back. But he also underlined that if he wants to stay at Barcelona he needs to make an effort in reducing his salary, lowering his current wage by close to half.

Both Xavi and Frenkie left the meeting content according to dressing room sources and so everything indicates that the 25-year-old is willing to make the sacrifice to stay at Barcelona. That, coupled with the fact Barcelona are ready to activate the third lever in the coming weeks by selling 49% of Barcelona Studios, gives the Catalan club a lot of options regarding finances.