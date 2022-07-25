William Carvalho doesn’t travel with Real Betis to England ahead of expected transfer

William Carvalho hasn’t travelled to England with the rest of the Real Betis squad this Monday for a pre-season mini-camp according to Sport. This is thought to be a sign that the Portuguese international is on the verge of leaving the club.

Carvalho, 30, enjoyed an excellent season under Manuel Pellegrini at the Benito Villamarin last term but is about to enter the final year of his contract. He came on in the 62nd minute of Betis’ clash with PSV Eindhoven on Saturday and played normally, ruling out the idea that he could be carrying an injury or a knock.

Betis need to sell to bring in new players this summer and have been heavily linked with former players Hector Bellerin and Dani Ceballos, both of whom are said to be keen to come. In order to afford them they need to make sales, and Carvalho has been identified as an asset that they could potentially do without.

Betis will face French side Marseille in Chesterfield’s Technique Stadium before taking on Premier League outfit Brentford at the Brentford Community stadium a few days later. They will then return to Seville to prepare for the new La Liga season.