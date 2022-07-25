Vinicius Junior reflects on his Champions League-winning goal against Liverpool

Vinicius Junior enjoyed a breakout 2021/22 season. The Brazilian was a key man for Real Madrid as they won both La Liga and the 14th Champions League title in their storied history, finally delivering on the evident potential he’s always demonstrated.

Vinicius, 22, contributed 22 goals and 20 assists across all competitions, 17 and 13 in La Liga and four and seven in the Champions League. He was the man who scored the goal that won them the latter against Liverpool in Paris at the end of May.

His performances over the course of the campaign has elevated him into a higher bracket of footballer, now considered to be one of the best attackers in the world. He’ll be a key part of Tite’s squad heading to the Qatar World Cup with the Brazilian national team and is on the eve of another season with Madrid.

Madrid’s competitive season gets underway on August tenth, when they take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the final of the European Super Cup. Their defence of La Liga kicks off four days later.

“After a wonderful season, it was only fair to crown us with a victory in the final,” Vinicius told the club’s official media. “I’ve been playing football for more than 15 years and you never know when you’re going to play a final, so I wanted to enjoy it to the fullest. [Scoring against Liverpool] was an unrepeatable feeling.

“Only those who have scored in this type of game in the Champions League can understand this feeling. It’s indescribable. You don’t know how to express it, how to explain it, there’s no way. Only those who have lived football and gone through the emotions that we have experienced this season know how important it is and how happy it makes you.”