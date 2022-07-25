Vinicius Junior keen for Real Madrid to make winning start to season in European Super Cup

Vinicius Junior enjoyed a breakout 2021/22 season. The Brazilian was a key man for Real Madrid as they won both La Liga and the 14th Champions League title in their storied history, finally delivering on the evident potential he’s always demonstrated.

Vinicius, 22, contributed 22 goals and 20 assists across all competitions, 17 and 13 in La Liga and four and seven in the Champions League. He was the man who scored the goal that won them the latter against Liverpool in Paris at the end of May.

His performances over the course of the campaign has elevated him into a higher bracket of footballer, now considered to be one of the best attackers in the world. He’ll be a key part of Tite’s squad heading to the Qatar World Cup with the Brazilian national team and is on the eve of another season with Madrid.

Madrid’s competitive season gets underway on August tenth, when they take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the final of the European Super Cup. Their defence of La Liga kicks off four days later.

“It’s key to win all the games you can, especially if you want to win important titles like the European Super Cup,” Vinicius said of the date with Eintracht according to the club’s official media.

“We’re preparing for the season and the game on August tenth. We’re going to go there with all our desire to try to win the first title of the season. It’s the DNA of this club and this shirt, and it always appears in the important games. We have players who know how to approach games in the Champions League.”