They keys to Cristiano Ronaldo’s proposed move to Atletico Madrid

The summer transfer window rumbles on and Cristiano Ronaldo is still being connected with a move to Atletico Madrid. It’s considered unfeasible at this moment in time, according to Marca, but neither party appear to be completely ruling it out.

The Portuguese would be an expensive acquisition but the commercial benefit of having him on board – especially if he lowered his salary – would make the operation worthwhile. If Atletico move on a couple of players surplus to requirements, like Alvaro Morata and Saul Niguez, they could finance the deal.

Cristiano is determined to play in the Champions League and that’s something his current employers, Manchester United, can’t offer him – they finished sixth in the Premier League last season and will be playing in the Europa League in 2022/23. Cristiano wants to play for a club capable of helping him win a sixth European Cup and therefore draw level with Paco Gento.

Diego Simeone is thought to be open to the move as he believes Cristiano would provide a guarantee of goals – but there’s also the 37-year-old’s storied history with Atletico’s greatest rivals, Real Madrid. He’s the top scorer in their history and won a remarkable four Champions League titles with them. Joining Atletico could hurt that legacy and the club’s supporters aren’t keen to see a Madrid legend line out in their colours when he’s past his prime.