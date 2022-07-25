Premier League club in talks with Barcelona to sign Brazilian goalkeeper Neto

Fulham are working to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer transfer window. Talks, according to Fabrizio Romano, are ongoing with both Arsenal – for Bernd Leno – and Barcelona – for Neto. Fulham believe they’re alone in the race for both goalkeepers.

Neto is keen to leave Barcelona this summer in pursuit of first-team minutes. The 33-year-old Brazilian had been coveting a return to Italy with Napoli but it doesn’t seem to be all that likely that is going to materialise. He played just 360 minutes of football for Barcelona across all competitions throughout 2021/22.

Barcelona are currently on a pre-season tour of the United States but Neto – as well as other for-sale players like Riqui Puig, Oscar Mingueza, Martin Braithwaite and Samuel Umtiti – are back at the Ciutat Esportiva to find a new club.

Neto, 33, was born in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. He began his career with Cruzeiro before joining Athletico Paranaense, coming to Europe in 2011 with Fiorentina. After four years there he spent two seasons with Juventus before coming to Spain to join Valencia. He joined Barcelona back in 2019.