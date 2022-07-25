Napoli eye Kepa Arrizabalaga move

Serie A giants Napoli could make a shock move to sign Chelsea goal keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga next month.

The former Athletic Club star has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge as he looks to make a late push for a place in the La Roja World Cup squad.

The Basque stopper is open minded over where he will play next season but his first team opportunities remain limited in London.

Kepa sees his future at Chelsea in 2022 🔵 pic.twitter.com/mNCad31MzG — Football España (@footballespana_) June 25, 2022

According to reports from Diario AS, he is now a target for Napoli, with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis confirming their plan to sign a new keeper in Naples.

Napoli have already reached out to Kepa’s representatives over a possible deal with other options also being considered.

Former Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas is available, due to his own lack of game time at Paris Saint-Germain, alongside Barcelona back up keeper Neto, as he looks to move on from Catalonia.