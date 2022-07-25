Nahuel Molina on the verge of Atletico Madrid move

Atletico Madrid will complete the signing of Nahuel Molina from Udinese next week.

Los Rojiblancos have been working on a deal to bring the Argentina international to Madrid since the start of July with a breakthrough now reached.

Diego Simeone has prioritised a new right back ahead of the 2022/23 season to replace Kieran Trippier following his January departure to Newcastle United.

Molina began his career at Boca Juniors in 2016, leaving for Europe four years later, after loan spells with Defensa y Justicia and Rosario Central.

Since arriving at Udinese he has racked up 68 appearances in two seasons, across all competitions, plus an eye-catching 10 goals from defence.

The deal is expected to cost Atletico in the region of €20m with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirming the deal will be fully wrapped up in the coming days.

Nahuel Molina will be in Madrid next week in order to undergo medicals and sign his five year deal as new Atletico Madrid player. ⚪️🔴🛩 #Atleti Atletico, still waiting for Juventus to submit a new proposal for Álvaro Morata – one of Allegri’s priority target. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2022

Molina’s arrival in the Spanish capital will be Atletico’s third transfer of the summer window.