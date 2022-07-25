Nahuel Molina lands in Spain to complete move to Atletico Madrid

Nahuel Molina has landed in Madrid ahead of his move from Italian outfit Udinese to Atletico Madrid according to Fabrizio Romano. He said he’s really happy to be in Spain and ready to undergo his medical. The move will be made official later this week and is welcome news for Atletico.

Diego Simeone will finally have a natural right-back to replace Kieran Trippier with. The Englishman departed for Newcastle United during the last January transfer window and Atletico have been forced to be creative in coping without him ever since.

Molina, 24, has earned 16 caps for the Argentine national team to date. He began his career with Buenos Aires side Boca Juniors, leaving for Europe four years after breaking into their first-team and after loan spells with Defensa y Justicia and Rosario Central. Since arriving there he’s contributed ten goals and ten assists for Udinese in the 68 appearances he’s made across all competitions.