Manchester United line up Benjamin Sesko as Cristiano Ronaldo alternative

Manchester United are preparing for the eventuality that Cristiano Ronaldo gets his desired move away from Old Trafford this summer. Atletico Madrid appear the likeliest destination. If he leaves they’ll go for Benjamin Sesko of Red Bull Salzburg.

Sesko has begun pre-season with two goals in two games and has attracted the interest of Newcastle United, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund as well as United according to Mundo Deportivo. The 19-year-old is valued at over €50m.

Sesko is considered an alternative to Antony, the Brazilian international Erik ten Hag worked with at Ajax, as well as Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic. All fit the kind of profile that Ten Hag wants from the young men that lead his attack.

Cristiano doesn’t necessarily any more, and that’s why many believe him leaving for pastures new mightn’t be the worst thing in the world ahead of a new era at United. Whether he’ll land his move to Atletico, however, is very much up in the air.