Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Junior score as Paris Saint-Germain beat Gamba Osaka

Paris Saint-Germain beat Gamba Osaka 6-2 at the Suita City Stadium this afternoon. Lionel Messi, Neymar Junior and Kylian Mbappe all featured during the match and managed to score.

Pablo Sarabia opened the scoring for PSG in the 28th minute before Neymar converted from the spot four minutes later. Keisuke Kurokawa pulled one back for Gamba but Nuno Mendes managed to restore PSG’s two-goal advantage three minutes later.

Messi scored his goal two minutes after that, to cap off a high-scoring first half. Neymar scored his second on the hour. Hiroto Yamami scored Gamba’s second in the 70th minute but Mbappe converted from the spot four minutes from time for PSG’s sixth.

The game was PSG’s fourth pre-season friendly – they’ve also beaten Quevilly-Rouen, Kawasaki and Urawa Reds. Next up is the final of the Trophee des Champions against Nantes and Ligue 1 will then get underway on August sixth against Clermont Foot.