Juventus linked with Memphis Depay swoop

Serie A giants Juventus are interested in a possible summer move for Barcelona star Memphis Depay.

The Dutch international looks certain to be on his way out of the Camp Nou in the coming weeks as part of a squad overhaul in Catalonia.

New signings Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski have increased competition for places ahead of the new season with Depay’s starting spot under threat.

Despite finishing as Barcelona’s top scorer last season, with 12 La Liga goals, La Blaugrana are prepared to offload the former Lyon forward, with his contract expiring next summer.

Premier League pair Newcastle United and Manchester United are both monitoring the situation, with Erik ten Hag interested in making a £20m offer.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Juventus have registered an interest, after he rejected a move to Turin last summer.

Max Allegri is on the hunt for a new striker following Alvaro Morata’s return to Atletico Madrid and Paulo Dybala’s free transfer to AS Roma.