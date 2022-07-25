Jules Kounde misses Sevilla preseason trip as exit rumours grow

Sevilla star Jules Kounde missed their preseason trip to Lisbon as exit rumours continue to grow.

The Frenchman looks almost certain to leave the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan next month with major transfer interest in him from across Europe.

Premier League giants Chelsea are rumoured to be leading the race for the 23-year-old defender but talks have broken down in recent days as Barcelona prepare to re-enter the race.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo confirmed he did not travel as part of the Sevilla squad to Portugal as Julen Lopetegui’s side secured a 1-1 draw in the Portuguese capital.

Kounde remained at the team’s training base in the Algarve city of Lagos with talks ongoing with both Chelsea and Barcelona.

The club will make a decision in the coming days on whether he will fly to London, as they take on Arsenal in the Emirates Cup on July 30, and Leicester City 24 hours later.