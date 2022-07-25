Jules Kounde compared with Raphinha as Barcelona battle with Chelsea for his signature

Jules Kounde is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about footballers of this summer transfer window. The 23-year-old Frenchman looks set to leave Sevilla and both Barcelona and Chelsea are pushing hard to win the race for his signature.

Fabrizio Romano, in his exclusive column for Caught Offside, compared the situation to that of Raphinha’s, who joined Barcelona from Leeds United despite a superior economic offer from Chelsea. The Premier League club have already agreed a fee with Sevilla but are yet to get the green light from Kounde.

It’s thought that Kounde prefers a move to Barcelona but the problem is that the Catalan giants aren’t offering Sevilla as much money as Chelsea and Sevilla would prefer to sell to a club that isn’t a direct rival competing in the same country as them. Were that to change, however, the deal would be closed quickly.

Chelsea want to sign another centre-back after losing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger on free transfers this summer to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively. Should they miss out on Kounde they’ll move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe.